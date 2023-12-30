'American Idol' - Complete List of Every Winner from the Past 21 Seasons!

It’s hard to believe American Idol first premiered over two decades ago!

The hit singing competition series premiered on June 11, 2002 on FOX with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson as the original three judges with host Ryan Seacrest.

After 15 seasons, Idol ended on Fox and after a two year hiatus, the show was revived on ABC in 2018 with Ryan returning as host along with new judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Over it’s past 21 seasons, Idol has launched the careers of some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Season 22 of American Idol premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 on ABC at 8pm ET.

Click through the slideshow to see all of American Idol’s past winners…