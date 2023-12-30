Top Stories
Paula Abdul Sues 'American Idol' Boss Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault &amp; Harassment

Rebel Wilson Reflects on 'Gut-Wrenching &amp; Emotional' Process of Writing Memoir

Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick, Reason Why Revealed

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Cast Revealed: 15 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Not Coming Back

Sat, 30 December 2023 at 10:37 am

Ayo Edebiri Shares Her Brutally Honest Reaction to 'Saltburn' & It's Hilarious!

Ayo Edebiri Shares Her Brutally Honest Reaction to 'Saltburn' & It's Hilarious!

Ayo Edebiri is sharing her thoughts to the wild journey that is Saltburn!

On Friday (December 29), The 28-year-old Bottoms actress took to her Letterboxd account to share her brutally honest reaction to the new Emerald Fennell-directed movie starring Barry Keoughan and Jacob Elordi.

Keep reading to find out more…

Despite all of the truly shocking things Barry‘s character Oliver does in the movie, Ayo revealed one the thing she found to be the most insane.

“My man’s is doing all of this but can’t eat runny eggs? 🤨” Ayo wrote on Letterboxd.

In one scene in the movie, Oliver sits down for breakfast at Saltburn and requests for fried eggs to go with his full English breakfast, but asks for them to be redone when the eggs show up too runny.

We’ve recapped the five most shocking moments in Saltburn that will have your jaw on the floor!
Photos: Getty Images, Amazon Studios
