Ayo Edebiri Shares Her Brutally Honest Reaction to 'Saltburn' & It's Hilarious!

Ayo Edebiri is sharing her thoughts to the wild journey that is Saltburn!

On Friday (December 29), The 28-year-old Bottoms actress took to her Letterboxd account to share her brutally honest reaction to the new Emerald Fennell-directed movie starring Barry Keoughan and Jacob Elordi.

Despite all of the truly shocking things Barry‘s character Oliver does in the movie, Ayo revealed one the thing she found to be the most insane.

“My man’s is doing all of this but can’t eat runny eggs? 🤨” Ayo wrote on Letterboxd.

In one scene in the movie, Oliver sits down for breakfast at Saltburn and requests for fried eggs to go with his full English breakfast, but asks for them to be redone when the eggs show up too runny.

