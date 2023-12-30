Did Taylor Swift Hint at Travis Kelce Relationship During the 'Eras Tour'? Here's Why Swifties Think So

Taylor Swift is the undisputed queen of Easter eggs and sneaky references, which means that her most dedicated Swifties are always looking for hints in her work.

Now, some fans are convinced that she was hinting at her relationship with Travis Kelce while onstage for her Eras Tour weeks before they went public with their relationship.

If you forgot, rumors linking the pair started going viral in September, and she started attending his games at the end of the month. However, Taylor recently confirmed they started hanging out shortly after Travis spoke about her on his podcast in late July.

Swifties think that she might have even referenced him in a very sly way with one of her Secret Song selections during her tour.

Read more about the Swiftie theory…

During every Eras Tour performance, Taylor surprised fans with a few additions to her setlist.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that she performed the song “Dress” off Reputation on August 7. The lyrics reference a secret relationship. “Our secret moments in a crowded room / They got no idea about me and you,” Taylor sings on the opening lines.

On top of the reference to a secret relationship, fans think that the date (8/7) was a reference to Travis‘ jersey number (87).

“Her playing dress on 8/7 and singing ‘they got no idea about me and you’ while her and Travis were secretly dating and his number is 87 oh Taylor Swift you insane woman,” they wrote alongside a video of the performance.

Other fans rushed to agree. “SHES SO SMART,” one gushed. Another joked that “she was naughty and sneaky.”

Others rushed to call her a genius and mastermind.

“That’s why she’s THE Mastermind,” one opined.

While Taylor is the queen of Easter eggs, Travis seems to be pretty good at them, too. In fact, fans noted at least three apparent references to his girlfriend in a new podcast episode this week.