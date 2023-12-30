Top Stories
Sat, 30 December 2023 at 12:30 pm

Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary Join Nathan Fielder at 'The Curse' FYC Event in NYC

Emma Stone is stepping out to promote her new Showtime dark comedy series!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress and producer-husband Dave McCary joined Nathan Fielder at The Curse All-Guild FYC Event on Friday night (December 29) at Midnight Theatre in New York City.

Also in attendance at the event was Benny Safdie, who co-created the series and also stars in it alongside Emma and Nathan.

The show is described as a “genre-bending SHOWTIME® series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.”

Along with starring in the series, Emma executive produced it alongside her husband.

If you missed it, one of Emma‘s famous exes supported her at a recent screening of her new movie Poor Things.

New episodes of The Curse are released on Sundays on Showtime and Paramount+.

Photos: Getty Images
