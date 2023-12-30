Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Not Get to Meet Taylor Swift at the Upcoming Kansas City Chiefs Game

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting some disappointing news.

On Thursday (December 28), the 32-year-old was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving eight years for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

While she was in prison, Gypsy Rose spent the money her father sent her on Taylor Swift‘s albums. Taylor‘s music helped her stay positive.

Following her release, Gypsy Rose was hoping to meet her idol – but that’s not looking likely now.

The ex-con was thinking she’d meet the Grammy winner at the Kansas City Chiefs home game on Sunday, December 31. (Taylor usually attends the games to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.)

However, according to TMZ, Gypsy Rose‘s parole officer said that she needed to leave Missouri as soon as possible.

Local law enforcement officials told the state corrections unit that she needed to leave because she’s a security risk in the area. So, Gypsy Rose headed to her husband’s home in Louisiana.

She’s upset that she won’t get to go to the football game and meet Taylor, per TMZ. Apparently, she’s had the tickets for several months and was also prepared with Chiefs merch.

Gypsy Rose recently posted her first Instagram selfie after being released from prison.