Jeremy Renner Visits Hospital Where He Was Treated After Snow Plow Accident Ahead of 1st Anniversary

Jeremy Renner embarked on a meaningful trip ahead of the first anniversary of his snow plow accident.

The 52-year-old Marvel actor has improved by leaps and bounds since he was pinned by a snow plow machine on New Year’s Day 2023.

On Friday (December 29), Jeremy took to social media to reveal that he had returned to the hospital where he was treated during his recovery. He reflected on the trip in a meaningful post.

Jeremy took to Instagram to share a photo of himself driving a large truck bedecked in Christmas lights and garlands. He drove it to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

“Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and 🍕!!!! Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”

The actor has so much on the schedule for 2024, including a new music project and a return to filming. He recently teased a song off his upcoming album.