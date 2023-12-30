Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About 'Setting Boundaries,' Her Diet, & Mental Health

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing how she takes care of herself.

While discussing her new Planet Fitness partnership with People, the 28-year-old “Cobra” rapper opened up about her mental health routine.

She spoke about boundaries, maintaining a healthy diet, and getting rid of the stigma around mental health.

“I’m always working or traveling, so I’m a big believer in setting boundaries and carving out rest days to preserve my mental health and avoid burnout,” Megan told the magazine.

She added, “During my days off, I love to binge my favorite shows, spend time with my dogs and hang out with my friends. It’s just so relaxing and therapeutic to give your body a break, have some balance and allow yourself the space to reset and recharge.”

The rapper emphasized that healthy eating is crucial to her well-being.

“I’ve integrated a lot of fruit and vegetables into my meals,” she said. “I love protein-rich meals and I drink lots of healthy smoothies — so I’m definitely proud of the adjustments I’ve made. It takes a lot of discipline and consistency, but I try to be extra health-conscious with everything I put into my body.”

Megan noted that physical and mental health “go hand-in-hand.”

She concluded, “For such a long time, our society had a negative stigma around mental health, so I’m committed to doing my part to normalize the conversation and provide people with the right resources to get the necessary help.”

