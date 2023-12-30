Nigel Lythgoe Responds to Paul Abdul's Sexual Assault & Harassment Lawsuit

Nigel Lythgoe has issued his first formal statement after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by former colleague Paula Abdul.

On Friday (December 29), the 61-year-old “Straight Up” hitmaker and former American Idol judge sued the 74-year-old TV producer and accused him of improper behavior while they worked together.

Read Nigel Lythgoe’s response to Paula Abdul’s lawsuit…

Speaking to TMZ, the exec expressly denied Paula‘s allegations.

“To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues,” he told the outlet.

Nigel continued, adding, “Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for.”

Accusing Paula of having a “history of erratic behavior, Nigel said that he would be fighting the claims.

“I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have,” he said.

A joint interview that Paula and Nigel gave years ago has gone viral in the aftermath of the lawsuit due to refences to abuse.