Survivor's Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Hard Launches New Relationship

Parvati Shallow has some big news!

The 41-year-old Survivor winner took to social media on Saturday (December 30) to come out as queer.

She did so while hard-launching a new relationship with her partner Mae Martin!

Read more about Parvati Shallow’s big news…

Hopping on Instagram, Parvati shared a roll of pictures that she and Mae took in a photo booth. In them, they take turns kissing each other on the cheek and generally cozy up. The final photo features them sharing a passionate kiss.

“We’re queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Who is Mae? They are a comedian and actor perhaps best known for the Netflix comedy series Feel Good. You can also check out their comedy special SAP on the streamer.

Parvati was previously married to John Fincher. However they separated in 2021 after she went to court to get a restraining order against him amid allegations of domestic violence.

We’re so happy for Parvati and Mae and wish them well at this exciting time!

If you were unaware, Parvati is set to compete in the new season of The Traitors on Peacock. We’ve got all the information about the new show.