Victoria Monet Shares She Lost One of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings,' Reveals How the Singer Reacted

Victoria Monet is revealing that she once lost one of Ariana Grande‘s famous “7 Rings.”

The 34-year-old “On My Mama” singer and the 30-year-old “Positions” singer are close pals and frequent collaborators.

In her thank u, next track, “7 Rings,” Ariana croons, “Bought matching diamonds for six of my b-tches/I’d rather spoil all my friends with my riches.”

During an interview with People, Victoria shared what happened when she misplaced her original diamond from Ariana.

“I have two of them, because at one point I had lost one, and I was so devastated because I’m sometimes a bit irresponsible,” she told the magazine. “That was the old me, this is the new me, but Ariana felt so bad she got another one.”

After getting a replacement, she found the other one. “So {Ariana was] like, ‘Just keep both,’ so I have two, and I wear them stacked,” Victoria said.

Now, when she performs, she gives the rings to someone on her team to keep them safe.

The musician noted, “[I try] not to bring them everywhere because again, I have that little place in my mind where I’m like, ‘I don’t want to lose them. They’re so valuable.’”

Ariana has been teasing new music and recently confirmed that her seventh album is finished and will come out in 2024.