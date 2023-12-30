Who is Brooke Hogan's Husband Steven Oleksy? Learn More About the Hockey Pro

Brooke Hogan sneakily married hockey player Steven Oleksy over a year ago, and we’re just finding out. Now, you might want to know more about her husband.

If you missed it, on Saturday (December 30), we learned that the 35-year-old former reality star and musician married Steven, 37, in secret back in June 2022.

Up to this point, Brooke and Steven have kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, now that we know they are hitched, it’s a good time to get better acquainted with the hockey pro.

At this point, it is not immediately clear when the couple got together. While both star is active on social media, they do not regularly post about their relationship.

Steven‘s presence on Instagram does teach us more about him. In his bio, he identifies as a “college baseball player turned pro hockey player.”

He has played for teams such as the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League and was playing for the Orlando Solar Bears as recently as 2022. The Solar Bears are part of the East Coast Hockey League.

As a member of the Penguins, Steven won the Stanley Cup in 2016.

When he’s not playing on the ice, he is the founder of East Side Elite Hockey (ESE Hockey), an organization he founded in 2008. The group has 19 different teams and hundreds of players ranging from professional players to high schoolers and a women’s division.

Hockey is a big part of Steven‘s life, and it is what he posts about mostly on social media.

Another passion is coffee. In 2020, Steven founded Elite Coffee Co.

It’s good that he’s a man of many passions, as it is something he has in common with Brooke. The daughter of Hulk Hogan recently dropped a new single and works as an interior designer and professional stager!

Congratulations again to the happy couple.

