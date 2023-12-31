Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Return to Drinking On New Year's Eve Broadcast, Fans Rejoice

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have picked up their tradition of taking shots on the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast again!

The longtime best friends maybe drank a little too much a couple of years ago and decided not to drink while ringing in 2023.

However, this year the guys brought back the alcohol consumption and fans are quite pleased about it!

“It’s the top of the hour and we’ve been here for seven years doing this, and for most of those years at the top of the hour we typically have a toast,” Andy said towards the start of the broadcast this year. “I’m hearing from a lot of people…does Daddy get his juice?”

“Can Daddy get his juice responsibly?” Anderson then asked, as Andy brought out a bottle of tequila and a pair of shot glasses.

Check out some of the fans’ reactions to their drinking this year below…

I will never get tired of watching Anderson Cooper take a shot #CNNNYE #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/jVgTAAnnLe — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) January 1, 2024

You know it’s going to be a good year when Anderson and Andy are drinking for #CNNNYE #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/UOmfeYF4hS — Kezhal Dashti (@KezhalDashti) January 1, 2024

#CNNNYE Nothing says Happy New Year Eve watching Andy Cohen give Anderson Cooper Tequila shot at 8:05 EST. Love it! pic.twitter.com/4miuhIESlB — Doxie dogs 🐾🐾 mom (@delusionalmama) January 1, 2024

Oh the daddies got their juice and Anderson is already making his iconic "I hate tequila" face #andycohen #andersoncooper #cnnnye #bravotv pic.twitter.com/rc6Z5wgiCJ — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) January 1, 2024

THE ANDYS ARE DRINKING!

I REPEAT!

THE ANDYS ARE DRINKING!

WE ARE SO BACK! #CNNNYE 🥂🎇🎊 pic.twitter.com/DUqXGFRkGv — Hairy Bradshaw (@serious__black) January 1, 2024

Glad they let Andy drink this year. I love a drunk midnight Andy 😂😂😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/AYANtVlBU8 — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) January 1, 2024