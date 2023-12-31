Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

'Dick Clark&rsquo;s New Year&rsquo;s Rockin&rsquo; Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts &amp; Performers Lineup Revealed!

'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts & Performers Lineup Revealed!

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 9:23 pm

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Return to Drinking On New Year's Eve Broadcast, Fans Rejoice

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Return to Drinking On New Year's Eve Broadcast, Fans Rejoice

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have picked up their tradition of taking shots on the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast again!

The longtime best friends maybe drank a little too much a couple of years ago and decided not to drink while ringing in 2023.

However, this year the guys brought back the alcohol consumption and fans are quite pleased about it!

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s the top of the hour and we’ve been here for seven years doing this, and for most of those years at the top of the hour we typically have a toast,” Andy said towards the start of the broadcast this year. “I’m hearing from a lot of people…does Daddy get his juice?”

“Can Daddy get his juice responsibly?” Anderson then asked, as Andy brought out a bottle of tequila and a pair of shot glasses.

In case you missed it, find out who’s performing and being interviewed during the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson and Andy.

Check out some of the fans’ reactions to their drinking this year below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 New Year's Eve, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, new years eve