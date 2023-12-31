Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Return to Drinking On New Year's Eve Broadcast, Fans Rejoice
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have picked up their tradition of taking shots on the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast again!
The longtime best friends maybe drank a little too much a couple of years ago and decided not to drink while ringing in 2023.
However, this year the guys brought back the alcohol consumption and fans are quite pleased about it!
“It’s the top of the hour and we’ve been here for seven years doing this, and for most of those years at the top of the hour we typically have a toast,” Andy said towards the start of the broadcast this year. “I’m hearing from a lot of people…does Daddy get his juice?”
“Can Daddy get his juice responsibly?” Anderson then asked, as Andy brought out a bottle of tequila and a pair of shot glasses.
Check out some of the fans’ reactions to their drinking this year below…
I will never get tired of watching Anderson Cooper take a shot #CNNNYE #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/jVgTAAnnLe
— Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) January 1, 2024
