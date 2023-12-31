Cardi B Promises Not to Bring 'Toxic' Behavior Into 2024

Cardi B is expressing is vowing to leave the drama in 2023!

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old rapper announced that she and Offset were no longer together. More recently, rumors of a reconciliation between the two have swirled, though Cardi has denied that she is dating Offset again.

As 2024 nears, the “Bodak Yellow” artist has made it clear that she intends to move on.

On Friday (December 29), Cardi exchanged unpleasantries with fans who were speculating that she and Offset were back together during a Space on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Shut the f–k up,” Cardi can be heard yelling in a screen recording. “Did I say I was back together with somebody?!”

Later on Friday, Cardi responded to the situation.

“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024,” she wrote. “Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!”

