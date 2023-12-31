Dave Chapelle Reportedly Walks Offstage During Comedy Show Due to Phone in Crowd

Dave Chapelle is leaving the stage.

The 50-year-old comedian reportedly stormed off the stage after a man in the audience of his show on Wednesday night (December 27) brought out his cellphone at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Audience members paid over $100 per ticket for the comedy show, which Dave abruptly left early, according to the Miami Herald.

According to reports, Dave was not happy to see the fan brandishing his phone in the crowd, and scolded him before leaving the stage.

It was the second in a five-night run at the Seminole Hard Rock between Christmas and New Year’s Eve for the comedian.

The venue notes in its Frequently Asked Questions section that certain events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request.” Before entering, guests must leave all their mobile toys secured in Yondr neoprene pouches that will be unlocked as you leave.

Comedians often test out new material or ask that audiences not film their material in order to use it at future shows without being distributed online.

