'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts & Performers Lineup Revealed!
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 is here! It’s time to ring in 2024!
ABC and Dick Clark Productions are coming together once again for the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Times Square event will be hosted by 19-time host Ryan Seacrest, as well as Rita Ora.
The countdown begins on Sunday, December 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. There are performances happening all over the world that will air on the special!
Find out who is performing…
Times Square
LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip
Megan Thee Stallion
Jelly Roll
Sabrina Carpenter
Tyla
Hollywood
Aqua
Doechii
Ellie Goulding
Green Day
Janelle Monae
Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha
Ludacris
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Paul Russel
Renee Rapp with Coco Jones
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Miami Beach
Las Vegas
South Korea
Puerto Rico
