'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts & Performers Lineup Revealed!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 is here! It’s time to ring in 2024!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions are coming together once again for the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Times Square event will be hosted by 19-time host Ryan Seacrest, as well as Rita Ora.

The countdown begins on Sunday, December 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. There are performances happening all over the world that will air on the special!

Find out who is performing…

Times Square

LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip

Megan Thee Stallion

Jelly Roll

Sabrina Carpenter

Tyla

Hollywood

Aqua

Doechii

Ellie Goulding

Green Day

Janelle Monae

Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha

Ludacris

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Paul Russel

Renee Rapp with Coco Jones

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Miami Beach

Cardi B

Las Vegas

Post Malone

South Korea

NewJeans

Puerto Rico

Ivy Queen

