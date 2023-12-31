Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Her Most Painful Unneeded Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing painful new details about her past.

The 32-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy, who was released from prison last week, opened up about which one of the surgeries her mother made her get under the false belief she had various illnesses.

The newly freed woman, who served eight years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother Dee Dee, said the most painful ordeal was “to remove two salivary glands behind my neck,” via People.

She said she “didn’t respond very well to the anesthesia,” making the recovery process “really, really hard.”

“To this day, it has left me with the side effects of having to clear my throat all the time. So I’m always, if you hear me, that is a constant thing that I’ve had ever since. And it annoys people to no end,” Gypsy says, adding that it isn’t her intention to bother anyone.

“It’s because my saliva is very thick and so I’m always having to clear my throat. So it’s been a negative side effect for me. And the reason why I had that surgery is because my mother had put [Orajel] on my gums to make me drool at the appointment and complain to the doctor that [I drool] too much.”

Gypsy said when she questioned her mother, “she would get really, really upset with me and start manipulating me in a way that she would take her love from me.”

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard airs this week. Get the details, and watch the trailer.