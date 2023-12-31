Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2023 at 6:00 pm

Is Anderson Cooper Single? Here's What We Know About the 'New Year's Eve Live' Star's Relationship Status

Is Anderson Cooper Single? Here's What We Know About the 'New Year's Eve Live' Star's Relationship Status

You might be wondering if Anderson Cooper has anyone special to kiss when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The 56-year-old New Year’s Eve Live cohost will keep people across the globe entertained alongside Andy Cohen as we count down the start of 2024.

But what’s going on with his love life?

Read more about Anderson Cooper’s relationship status…

As recently as September 2023, Anderson told People that he was not in a relationship. He added that he wasn’t looking for one at the moment, either.

He went as far as to say that dating was “really not” a priority for him.

While he is single, Anderson coparents his sons Wyatt, 3, and Sebastian, 22 months, with his ex Benjamin Maisani.

The couple split in 2018, but Benjamin has since adopted both Wyatt and Sebastian, and the exes live together to raise the young boys.

By the sounds of it, that’s more than enough for Anderson: “This is the best time in my life. There is no doubt about it,” he told the outlet, adding, “I feel moments of such bliss, humor and gentleness and sheer delight that it stuns me.”

Earlier this year, a question about Anderson‘s sex life made him spot out his drink.

If you were wondering, find out why Anderson and Andy have never dated.
Photos: Getty
