Sun, 31 December 2023 at 7:00 pm

Is Andy Cohen Dating Anyone? Get the Latest on the 'New Year's Eve Live' Star's Love Life

Is Andy Cohen Dating Anyone? Get the Latest on the 'New Year's Eve Live' Star's Love Life

Andy Cohen will be onstage with New Year’s Eve Live cohost Anderson Cooper when the clock strikes midnight, but you might want to know if there’s anyone he could be kissing in the first moments of 2024.

The 55-year-old Bravo icon has recently provided some insight into his love life, and we can tell you everything you want to know about if he is dating anyone.

Read more about Andy Cohen’s love life…

Back in November 2023, Andy confirmed that he was single and “easy to find” on dating apps when he made a surprise cameo during one of Alex Cooper‘s Unwell Tour stops.

What is his ideal man like? He described his dream person as being “strong, funny, driven — funny’s very big. If I connect with you that way, it means a lot.”

He also joked around about his sex life, describing himself as “a daddy in the bedroom.”

While he is single, Andy is a dad to two children – son Ben, 4, and daughter Lucy, 19 months – both of whom were born via surrogacy.

Andy recently explained why he isn’t showing photos of his kids’ faces on social media anymore.

If you missed it, Andy has previously revealed why he and longtime friend and cohost Anderson haven’t dated.

He is also one of many stars who has opened up about being banned from a dating app.

Photos: Getty
