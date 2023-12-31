New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop 2024 Live Stream Video - Watch Now!

We can’t believe it’s New Year’s Eve and we’re about to ring in 2024 with the iconic Times Square ball drop live from New York City.

If you don’t have the ability to watch the ball drop live on TV via any of the network channels, you’re in luck…because there’s a live stream of the festivities, and we’re bringing you the video right here!

Head inside to watch the live stream…

This year’s webcast will be co-hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell. If you watch the stream ahead of the ball drop, you’ll be able to see performancecs by Paul Anka and Flo Rida, among others.

The six hour celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and continue through midnight when the ball drops. Be sure to tune in!

See the embedded video below to catch all the festivities live! Happy new year!!!!