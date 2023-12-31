Top Stories
Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Details Emerge About Rihanna &amp; Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

Alix Earle &amp; Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 5:00 pm

Ryan Seacrest Dating History - Full List of His Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at the loves of Ryan Seacrest‘s life!

Over the years, the 49-year-old Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host has been in some high profiled relationships with models, dances, and actresses.

In an interview from last year, Ryan addressed the possibility of getting married one day.

We’ve rounded up all of the women Ryan has dated to over the years, and also detailed their relationship timelines!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Ryan Seacrest has dated over the years…

