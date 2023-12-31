Shecky Greene, Legendary Comedian & Vegas Star, Dies at 97

Shecky Greene has sadly passed away.

The Las Vegas headliner and stand-up comedian passed away on Sunday (December 31) at the age of 97.

He died at his home in Las Vegas of natural causes, his wife of 41 years, Marie Musso Greene, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Along with his Vegas shows, he was also a frequent guest and even occasional guest host on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

In addition, he starred as Pvt. Braddock on the first season of Combat!, as well as movies like Tony Rome, The Love Machine, Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood, History of the World: Part One and Splash.

He was a fixture on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Hollywood Palace, as well as The Love Boat, Laverne & Shirley, The Fall Guy, The A-Team, Roseanne and as Paul Reiser’s great-uncle on Mad About You. He was doing stand-up until recently.

Our thoughts are with Shecky Greene‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We have sadly lost many beloved stars in 2023.