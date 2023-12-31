Top Stories
Details Emerge About Rihanna &amp; Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

Details Emerge About Rihanna & Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

Alix Earle &amp; Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 10:21 am

The 10 Highest Paid Kansas City Chiefs Players, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Salary

Continue Here »

The 10 Highest Paid Kansas City Chiefs Players, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Salary

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most headline-making teams in the NFL right now, and they’re continuing to make waves with their performance this season.

Several of the football players on the team have been paid considerable amount of money over the years, both due to their lucrative team contracts and their endorsements worth millions of dollars.

We’ve rounded up the Kansas City Chiefs players who makes the highest average annual salary, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Find out who are the highest-paid Kansas City Chiefs football players as of 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Kansas City Chiefs, Net Worth, nfl, Slideshow, Sports