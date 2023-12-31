Top Stories
Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Details Emerge About Rihanna &amp; Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

Details Emerge About Rihanna & Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

Alix Earle &amp; Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 3:00 pm

These Stars Were Born on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day!

Continue Here »

These Stars Were Born on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day!

Most people might just be celebrating the New Year tomorrow, but these stars are also celebrating their birthday!

JustJared.com has compiled a list of the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, and models who celebrate their birthdays on either New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1).

You can also check out all of the stars that were born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day here.

Happy Birthday and Happy New Year to all these stars!

Click through the slideshow to see all the stars born on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: EG, Extended, new years eve, Slideshow