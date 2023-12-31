Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2023 at 8:27 pm

'Vampire Diaries' & 'Roswell, New Mexico' Star Michael Trevino Engaged to Model Bregje Heinen

Michael Trevino and his girlfriend Bregje Heinen are getting married!!

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his roles on The Vampire Diaries and most recently Roswell, New Mexico, announced his engagement to the 30-year-old Dutch model over the weekend.

While the couple waited to announce the exciting news, the proposal took place right before Christmas!

Keep reading to find out more…

“12 . 24 . 23 🤍💍,” Michael captioned a set of engagement photos of the pair taken in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Bregje shared her own set of pics of the two recently, simply captioning her post with a pink heart emoji.

After sharing the engagement news, several of Michael‘s TVD and Roswell co-stars sent their congratulatory messages in the comments section.

“YESSSS!!!! ❤️ congratulations you guys!!!!! 🎊,” Candice King wrote.

Nina Dobrev said, “🥰😍🥰🥰🥰🥰 so happy for you both!” while Kayla Ewell wrote, “You guys!!! So excited for you!! We love you!”

Roswell‘s Jeanine Mason commented, “HE DID IT! Congrats you two 😘😘😘,” while Tyler Blackburn said, “Omg! Congrats!!”

“Congratulations !!!! The most beautiful couple, the angles are crying 😍” Lily Cowles commented.

Congratulations to Michael Trevino and Bregje Heinen on the engagement!!!

ICYMI: Find out which other celebs got engaged in 2023…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bregje Heinen, Engaged, Michael Trevino