Where is Jenny McCarthy? Times Square Absence Explained, Including Her Comments on Leaving New Year's Eve Special

Jenny McCarthy has been a New Year’s Eve staple for years, but if you’re tuning in tonight for the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024, special, you’re not going to be seeing the longtime co-host on the show.

The 51-year-old television personality started co-hosting the special with Ryan Seacrest back in 2010 and she has appeared in Times Square every year for nearly a decade.

Jenny finally decided to end her co-hosting duties in 2020.

She explained the decision back in October 2020, just one week after informing Ryan of her plans to leave the special. She said on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, “We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January and my son, who is now 17, said, ‘Can we please stay home this year?’ He’s going to be 18, he’s going to want nothing to do with me.”

Jenny continued, “But I got to say, it was the most wonderful time. Working with Ryan, it’s a dream. And we can’t say that about a lot of people in this business. He’s a dream. So I thank you. And I’m going to be so excited watching you from my sofa.”

Ahead of New Year’s Eve in 2019, Jenny‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg revealed what they would be doing instead of appearing in Times Square.

