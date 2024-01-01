AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle 'Officially End' Marriage Nearly One Year After Announcing Separation

AJ McLean has announced that his marriage to wife Rochelle is “officially” over.

On Monday (January 1), the 45-year-old Backstreet Boys singer revealed that he and his wife have decided to end their marriage nearly one year after they separated.

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” AJ and Rochelle wrote in a joint message on Instagram.

“While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage,” they continued. “It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

AJ and Rochelle added, “Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

AJ and Rochelle announced in March 2023 that they were separating after marrying in 2011. They share two daughters, Elliott, born in 2012, and Lyric, born in 2017.

