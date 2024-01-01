Andy Cohen Was Scammed Out of 'A Lot of Money' by Someone Pretending to be His Bank

Andy Cohen has been the victim of fraud.

During a recent episode of his Daddy Diaries podcast, the 55-year-old TV personality revealed how he was scammed out of “a lot of money.”

“Someone called saying they were fraud alert from my bank,” Andy started.

When he got the call, Andy remembered that he had recently lost his debit card and believed that the two were related, so he shared his information with the person he thought was an employee of the bank.

“Then it asked for my Apple ID and password,” Andy said. “And I was like… ‘OK, this never happens.’”

Andy said he “bailed out” after that, but it was unfortunately too late.

“I had already logged into my bank app, and I think somehow, my logging in through whatever this site was gave them access to my bank app,” Andy said.

Andy noted that the scam callers hacked the caller ID system so the name of his bank appeared on his phone when they called. At the time, Andy said that he thought they were a legitimate fraud alert team calling about the earlier hacking, but he didn’t realize that it was the same callers.

“They were naming credits that I had made — the charges — because they clearly had access to my account,” Andy recalled, before admitting, “what I should have said is, ‘Can I call you back?’ Or what I should have maybe said is, ‘I’m gonna go to my bank and handle this.’”

Although he realized his mistake, he wasn’t able to stop the hackers from gaining access to his money.

Andy said he stayed “on the line with this woman for an hour and 10 minutes,” and later noticed that “these people wired out of two accounts that I have a lot of money.”

The fraudsters also talked Andy into unknowingly set call forwarding, meaning that when the bank called him about the large sums of money being transferred, he was unaware.

Now that he was able to figure out the scam, Andy says he’s “in the process of trying to get my money back.”

