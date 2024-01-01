Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

'Dick Clark&rsquo;s New Year&rsquo;s Rockin&rsquo; Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts &amp; Performers Lineup Revealed!

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Mon, 01 January 2024 at 1:13 am

Don Lemon Celebrates New Year's Eve With Partner Tim Malone, Fans Miss Him on CNN's New Year's Eve 2024 Telecast

There has been one person missing from the CNN New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration, according to fans, and that is Don Lemon!

The news anchor is not ringing in the new year on this year’s broadcast, and is instead spending the time with his fiancé Tim Malone in Maimi, Fla.

“Happy New Years!” Don captioned a photo with his longtime love.

Don‘s non-appearance on the CNN telecast is due to him being fired from the network earlier this year, amid allegations of misogyny and bad behavior.

Find out what fans are saying inside…

This year, CNN has Boris Sanchez reporting from Miami on the broadcast, and they have Randi Kaye reporting in Key West, Fla.

Check out what fans are saying below about Don not being on TV this year for New Year’s…
