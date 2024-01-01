Don Lemon Celebrates New Year's Eve With Partner Tim Malone, Fans Miss Him on CNN's New Year's Eve 2024 Telecast

There has been one person missing from the CNN New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration, according to fans, and that is Don Lemon!

The news anchor is not ringing in the new year on this year’s broadcast, and is instead spending the time with his fiancé Tim Malone in Maimi, Fla.

“Happy New Years!” Don captioned a photo with his longtime love.

Don‘s non-appearance on the CNN telecast is due to him being fired from the network earlier this year, amid allegations of misogyny and bad behavior.

Find out what fans are saying inside…

This year, CNN has Boris Sanchez reporting from Miami on the broadcast, and they have Randi Kaye reporting in Key West, Fla.

Check out what fans are saying below about Don not being on TV this year for New Year’s…

Drunk Don Lemon was such a vibe on NYE. I miss it. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/OQi1K9Ce4u — Jules Reincarnated (@Jules_SCXO) January 1, 2024

New Years Eve isn’t the same without Don Lemon on my TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/wDU5Oil5kn — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) January 1, 2024

Respectfully, Randi in Key West Fl is reason enough to hire Don Lemon back #CNNNYE #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/tyAYheAf51 — Elle Murasaki (@itsellemurasaki) January 1, 2024

CNN, can you hire Don Lemon back just to drink on air in New Orleans for New Years Eve? Asking for a nation. #CNNNYE #donlemon pic.twitter.com/CeSntYJDEG — Therra (@Therra) January 1, 2024

It's not New Year's Eve without seeing Don Lemon drunk #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/vUJtUmYdhl — James Stevenson GLJ rocks (@tlizzy4ever) January 1, 2024

All of these wack ass segments 🤦🏼‍♀️when yall can just bring Don Lemon back and call it a day #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/1VrcMW0GhA — kelz (@kelz718) January 1, 2024