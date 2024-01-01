How Long Does It Take Up To Clean Times Square After New Year's Eve? Clean Up Details Revealed!

A million people descend upon Times Square in New York City each year to watch the iconic ball drop at midnight on New Year’s Eve!

Ahead of the nighttime events, people start lining up at five in the morning and wait hours before being let in to the tourist destination for a chance to get a prime spot for the festivities taking place later that night.

With thousands piling into Times Square for hours on end, the massive amounts of confetti and NYE accessories, there is surely going to be A LOT of trash!

If you’re wondering what the clean up is like after the celebrations come to an end after midnight, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Gothamist, there will be 200 sanitation workers on hand to clean up the mess in the streets of New York City!

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch says that the clean up crew will be picking up around 100,000 pounds (that’s 50 tons!) of confetti, streamers, hats and novelty eyewear by the time the sun comes out in the morning.

“The goal is that by daybreak the next morning, Times Square should look as good as new,” Jessica shared. “Like nothing ever happened.”

Prior to NYE night, the crew puts in months of planning and preparation and they even did a rehearsal the Friday morning before.

The cleanup gets to work not long after the ball drops and it takes about six hours for the workers to clean it all up.