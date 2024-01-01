Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Mon, 01 January 2024 at 1:53 pm

Jeremy Renner Calls Daughter Ava 'Reason Number One for My Recovery' One Year After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is marking the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal snowplow accident.

Back on January 1, 2023, the 52-year-old Avengers actor was seriously injured in snow-plowing accident near his home in Nevada.

On the anniversary of the accident, Jeremy reflected on his journey, while singing his praises for his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Reason number One for my recovery is her. I asked her to ‘wait for me’ when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home. As I got better, she got better, less afraid,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram along with a photo hugging Ava.

“There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends,” Jeremy continued. “With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer 🙏🏼”

While appearing on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, Jeremy talked about getting back to work.
