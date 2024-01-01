Jeremy Renner Talks Overcoming Snowplow Accident & Heading Back to Work During New Year's Eve 2024 Appearance

Jeremy Renner made an appearance on CNN’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on Sunday night (December 31).

During his interview segment, the 52-year-old opened up about coming out on the other side from his snowplow accident and getting back to work on Mayor of Kingstown at the start of the new year.

Check out what he shared inside…

“We have a lot to celebrate this year,” he said. “I’m just so blessed that I had so many things to live for. I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, and I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed.”

“There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind,” Jeremy continued. “My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him.”

“With that, I’d never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There’s no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”

Jeremy also talked about going back to work on season three of his show Mayor of Kingstown first thing in the new year.

“I think I’m ready and I think I’m strong enough. I literally go back in a week,” he said.

This will mark Jeremy‘s return to acting after his accident nearly exactly a year ago.

He also recently shared a preview of a new album!