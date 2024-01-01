Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Mon, 01 January 2024 at 9:27 am

Natalie Portman Makes Her Way Through JFK Airport After Landing in NYC

Natalie Portman Makes Her Way Through JFK Airport After Landing in NYC

Natalie Portman has arrived.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress made her way through JFK Airport after a flight on Saturday afternoon (December 30) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie sported a multi-colored puffer coat paired with jeans, white sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way out of the airport to her waiting ride.

Last month, Natalie was received a Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical nomination for her role in the new movie May December, which is available for streaming on Netflix now. You can check out the full list of nominations here!

She also recently revealed the awkward question King Charles once asked her when she was 18-years-old.

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Natalie Portman arriving in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman lands in nyc 01
natalie portman lands in nyc 02
natalie portman lands in nyc 03
natalie portman lands in nyc 04
natalie portman lands in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Natalie Portman