Rachel Leviss Vows to Be 'Better Friend' in 2024 Following 'Hardest Year Yet'

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is ready to put 2023 – and Scandoval – behind her.

On New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31), the 29-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star reflected on her “hardest year yet” and shared some of her hopes and intentions for the new year.

“2023 hands down has been the hardest year yet. My life had become completely unmanageable and I was so far down the rabbit hole of making bad decisions that I NEEDED help. I’m so blessed I was able to get the help I needed,” Rachel wrote on Instagram, seemingly referencing her stay at a mental health facility after it was revealed that she had been having an affair with former friend Ariana Madix‘s then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“Now, I finally feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As we set intentions into the new year, I vow to be a better friend to the ones close in my life,” Rachel continued. “To those that have stood by me through my darkest days, I will always remember and cherish you. Eternally grateful for a second chance. Here’s to an epic 2024! 🦋”

