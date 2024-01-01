Rose Parade 2024: Full List of Performers & Floats Revealed
The 2024 Rose Parade is about to kick off!
In its 135th year, The Rose Parade will feature tons of celebration ahead of the Rose Bowl college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines in Pasadena, Calif.
The parade will start at 8 a.m. PST on the streets of Pasadena and conclude at 10 a.m. PT. It will air live on ABC, KTLA 5, NBC, and Univision.
For the first time, the Tournament of Roses will air a livestream of the parade.
The theme for 2024 is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”
We’ve compiled everything there is to know about who’s participating in the event!
PERFORMERS:
Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams
Cassadee Pope
David Archuleta
Rush Davis
Jordin Sparks
PARTICIPATING FLOATS:
2024 Tournament of Roses Rose Court
110th Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential – University of Michigan
110th Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential – University of Alabama
American Armenian Rose Float Association
Cal Poly Universities
City of Alhambra
City of Burbank
City of Hope
City of South Pasadena
City of Torrance
Coding for Veterans
College Football on ESPN
Core Kidney
The Cowboy Channel
DIRECTV
Downey Rose Float Association
Elks U.S.A.
Enjoy Illinois
Explore Louisiana
Honda
Kaiser Permanente
Kindness is Free Powered by Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Kiwanis International
La Cañada Flintridge
Lions International
Lutheran Hour Ministries
Mansion Entertainment Group
Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
OneLegacy Donate Life
Pasadena Humane/Hill’s Pet Nutrition
Rotary
San Diego Zoo
Shriners Children’s
Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
Trader Joe’s
Union Station Homeless Services
The UPS Store, Inc.
Visit Lauderdale
Visit Newport Beach
Western Asset
MARCHING BANDS:
University of Michigan – Michigan Marching Band
The University of Alabama – Million Dollar Band
Albertville High School Aggie Band
Banda Municipal de Zarcero
Castle High School “Castle Marching Knights”
Jenks Trojan Pride
LAUSD All District High School Honor Band
Na Koa Ali’i – Hawai’i All State Marching Band
Niceville High School Eagle Pride Marching Band
Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets
Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band
Pipes on Parade: The Massed Pipes & Drums
Pulaski High School Red Raider Marching Band
The “Blue and Gold Marching Machine”
The Boss (Bands of Santiago Sharks)
The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band
Toho Marching Band
United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band
West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band
Westlake High School Chaparral Band
William Mason High School Marching Band