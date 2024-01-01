Rose Parade 2024: Full List of Performers & Floats Revealed

The 2024 Rose Parade is about to kick off!

In its 135th year, The Rose Parade will feature tons of celebration ahead of the Rose Bowl college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines in Pasadena, Calif.

The parade will start at 8 a.m. PST on the streets of Pasadena and conclude at 10 a.m. PT. It will air live on ABC, KTLA 5, NBC, and Univision.

For the first time, the Tournament of Roses will air a livestream of the parade.

The theme for 2024 is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

We’ve compiled everything there is to know about who’s participating in the event!

Keep reading to find out more…

PERFORMERS:

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams

Cassadee Pope

David Archuleta

Rush Davis

Jordin Sparks

PARTICIPATING FLOATS:

2024 Tournament of Roses Rose Court

110th Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential – University of Michigan

110th Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential – University of Alabama

American Armenian Rose Float Association

Cal Poly Universities

City of Alhambra

City of Burbank

City of Hope

City of South Pasadena

City of Torrance

Coding for Veterans

College Football on ESPN

Core Kidney

The Cowboy Channel

DIRECTV

Downey Rose Float Association

Elks U.S.A.

Enjoy Illinois

Explore Louisiana

Honda

Kaiser Permanente

Kindness is Free Powered by Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kiwanis International

La Cañada Flintridge

Lions International

Lutheran Hour Ministries

Mansion Entertainment Group

Odd Fellows and Rebekahs

OneLegacy Donate Life

Pasadena Humane/Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Rotary

San Diego Zoo

Shriners Children’s

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

Trader Joe’s

Union Station Homeless Services

The UPS Store, Inc.

Visit Lauderdale

Visit Newport Beach

Western Asset

MARCHING BANDS:

University of Michigan – Michigan Marching Band

The University of Alabama – Million Dollar Band

Albertville High School Aggie Band

Banda Municipal de Zarcero

Castle High School “Castle Marching Knights”

Jenks Trojan Pride

LAUSD All District High School Honor Band

Na Koa Ali’i – Hawai’i All State Marching Band

Niceville High School Eagle Pride Marching Band

Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band

Pipes on Parade: The Massed Pipes & Drums

Pulaski High School Red Raider Marching Band

The “Blue and Gold Marching Machine”

The Boss (Bands of Santiago Sharks)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band

Toho Marching Band

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band

West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band

Westlake High School Chaparral Band

William Mason High School Marching Band

