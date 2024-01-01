Ryan Seacrest Gets Surprise Kiss From Powerball Winner After Earning $1 Million During NYE Broadcast!

Ryan Seacrest got a very surprising kiss on New Year’s Eve!

Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Pamela Bradshaw from North Carolina became the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and won $1 million during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest celebration.

“Congratulations, you’re a millionaire!” Ryan, 49, announced to Pamela, who was so stunned that she collapsed to the ground.

After a few seconds, Pamela hopped back up and started cheering and jumping up and down before giving Ryan a big kiss on the lips.

Ryan was taken aback by the kiss, but Pamela was completely unfazed and continued celebrating with her daughter Joanna Hinson, who was also on stage.

“Pamela … North Carolina … first time here in New York City, and you’re walking away in the new year a millionaire,” Ryan said all flustered as confetti rained down. “Powerball first millionaire of the year. Can you speak any sentences of excitement?”

“I thank God. I’m so blessed,” Pamela answered, before Ryan said to her, “I’m so happy for you.”

Each year, five individuals are flown to New York City on a VIP trip in hopes of winning the $1 million prize.

