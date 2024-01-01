Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Steamy Kiss at Midnight While Celebrating New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating their first New Year’s Eve as a couple!

After the Kansas City Chiefs big win on Sunday (December 31), the “You Belong with Me” singer and the pro football player, both 34, headed to a party where they rang in 2024 together.

In videos shared on Twitter, Taylor and Travis were spotted sharing a very steamy kiss at midnight on the dance floor.

For the party, Taylor wore a sparkling champagne-colored minidress with her hair tied back in a low bun while Travis looked sharp in an all-black suit.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Travis revealed the super sweet and sentimental gift Taylor‘s brother Austin Swift gave him for Christmas.

