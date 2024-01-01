Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Mon, 01 January 2024 at 11:39 am

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Steamy Kiss at Midnight While Celebrating New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Steamy Kiss at Midnight While Celebrating New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating their first New Year’s Eve as a couple!

After the Kansas City Chiefs big win on Sunday (December 31), the “You Belong with Me” singer and the pro football player, both 34, headed to a party where they rang in 2024 together.

Keep reading to find out more…

In videos shared on Twitter, Taylor and Travis were spotted sharing a very steamy kiss at midnight on the dance floor.

For the party, Taylor wore a sparkling champagne-colored minidress with her hair tied back in a low bun while Travis looked sharp in an all-black suit.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Travis revealed the super sweet and sentimental gift Taylor‘s brother Austin Swift gave him for Christmas.

Find out what Travis‘ teammate Patrick Mahomes recently shared about Taylor!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce