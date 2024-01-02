Apple TV+ Renews 1 TV Show in 2024 (So Far)

We officially have our first TV show renewal of 2024, and that honor goes to an Apple TV+ series!

As you probably know, with the rise of streaming, TV renewals and cancellations tend to happen all year long now, so it’s no surprise we’re getting 2024 started with an announcement already.

And the first TV show renewal of 2024 is….

Slow Horses – Renewed for Season 5!

Gary Oldman‘s hit spy show, based on the Mick Herron’s spy series, has been renewed for another season at the streamer, Variety reports.

The show’s season three finale just aired on Apple over the December holidays. Season five will be based on the book “London Rules” in the famed book series.

