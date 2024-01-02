Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares How She Hopes To Use Her New Social Media Influence

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is enjoying her first week of freedom after being released from prison early last week.

The 32-year-old served eight years behind bars and has been spending time with family over the past week since her release.

Gypsy is also gaining millions of followers on social media and she’s hoping to use her new influence for good.

Keep reading to find out more…

In one of her first interviews, Gypsy opened up about her intentions of what she wants to do with her growing social media following.

“I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” she told People. “And that is what I’m trying to do.”

While many are rooting for her and have hit the follow button to keep up her post-prison, Gypsy shares that she’s not looking for the fame.

“I was never one of those children that wanted to be famous,” Gypsy-Rose said. “I didn’t want to be a singer. I didn’t want to be an actress. I wanted to be something that made a difference.”

She admits that committing murder was “never the right choice,” but now wants to use her platform to bring awareness to Munchausen syndrome.

“My mission now is to take what I’ve done and what [my mom] did and make it worth something,” she says. “So I think it’s really important for me to get out as much awareness about Munchausen by proxy as I can and really try to focus in on mental health.”

In case you missed it, see what Gypsy-Rose Blanchard said in one of her first videos on social media since her release!

Gypsy-Rose has opened up about how she and her husband Ryan met and fell in love…