Ian Ziering Breaks Silence on New Year's Eve Attack, Reveals What Happened & His Overall Concerns

Ian Ziering and his 12-year-old daughter Mia are thankfully not hurt after an “alarming incident” where he got into a physical altercation on December 31 while driving in his car.

The 59-year-old Sharknado actor explained exactly what happened after reports emerged that he was in an altercation with a group of bikers.

Head inside to read his full statement…

Ian posted on his Instagram account, “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

He added, “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.”

He continued, “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

He concluded, “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

Ian and Mia‘s mom, Erin, broke up in 2019.