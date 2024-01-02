Lip Readers Assess Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve Kiss Video

If you’re a Swiftie, by now you might have seen that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rang in 2024 together at a New Year’s Eve party.

A video of them kissing at midnight quickly spread on the Internet and eagle-eyed fans have been trying to decipher was the 34-year-old NFL star said to the 34-year-old superstar entertainer when the clock struck midnight.

TMZ is reporting that some Swifties think Travis said “I love you” to Taylor as they shared a steamy midnight kiss.

However, there’s a little more to the story. TMZ actually reached out to some professional lip readers to see if there’s a chance they could decipher what exactly Travis said to Taylor in that moment.

Unfortunately, the lip-readers confirmed the “video is far too blurry” to actually see what Travis said, so we’ll likely never know what happened during the sweet moment!

