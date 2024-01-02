Longest Working Soap Opera Stars of All Time (2 Stars Have 50+ Year Runs!)

Soap operas are daytime television staples, and some of the actors seen in fan favorite TV shows have truly gone the distance.

There are several stars who have played the same TV role for decades on shows like All My Children, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless – and a few that have even held Guinness World Records for the longest run as the same character.

We’ve rounded together all of the actors who are the longest-running soap opera stars of all time in the United States, ranking them from lowest to highest. Several of the stars are still on the TV shows today!

Find out who the longest tenured soap opera stars of all time are…