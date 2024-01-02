Michelle Yeoh Clarifies She's a Grandma After Fans Wonder About Instagram Caption

Huge news for Michelle Yeoh and her husband Jean Todt – they welcomed a new child into their family and are officially grandparents!

Jean‘s son Nicolas Todt and his wife Darina welcomed a baby named Maxime recently.

However, Michelle‘s first Instagram post announcing the news did cause some confusion!

Keep reading to find out more…

In the early morning hours of Monday (January 1), Michelle posted on Instagram, “A little miracle on the first day of 2024 ❤️✨ we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy.”

The photo featured a baby’s hand, prompting fans to wonder if Michelle and Jean welcomed a baby!

Naomi Campbell congratulated the pair, writing, “Congratulations Michelle & Jean on your beautiful bundle of joy.” Other comments included, “Congratulations on being a parent Mme Yeoh! It’s never too late to do anything in our life, including have our own children!” and “girlie explain we’re confused.”

A short time later, Michelle captioned a new photo, writing, “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime ❤️💖✨❤️💖✨.”

Congratulations to Nicolas and Darina on their newborn baby, as well as Michelle and Jean on becoming grandparents!