Nicki Minaj Refuses to Perform 'Starships' at NYE Show, Calls It a 'Stupid Song'

Nicki Minaj is making it known that she is never going to perform her song “Starships” again.

The 41-year-old rapper played the first couple lines of the song during her New Year’s Eve concert this weekend before abruptly stopping the backing track.

The show took place on Sunday night (December 31) at the nightclub E11EVEN in Miami, Fla.

Fans caught the moment on video.

“Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych,” Nicki told the audience after stopping the track, as seen in a TikTok clip. “I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song.”

Nicki previously talked about her distaste for the song back in 2020.

She said at the time, “I hate ‘Starships,’ I mean ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

Nicki recently ranked all of her albums, including her latest hit album.