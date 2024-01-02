Prince William's Most Frequently Used Emoji Has a Double Meaning...

Prince William revealed his most-used emoji during a radio show appearance alongside his wife, Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton)…and it’s kinda surprising fans!

Why? Well, the 41-year-old royal revealed that his most-used emoji is one with a sexual undertone that is often used during more explicit convos.

While appearing on a Radio 1 interview (via People), Prince William was asked to name his most used emoji. He shared, “Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I’ve been told not to say the aubergine so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now—because I’ve got to be all grown up—it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out. What’s that one? The slightly crazy one.”

If you don’t know, “Aubergine” is another name for the eggplant emoji.

The Princess then shared hers, which is much more tame: “Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong.”

