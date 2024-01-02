Rachel Lindsay's Ex-Husband Bryan Abasolo Shares First Statement Since Filing For Divorce

Bryan Abasolo is speaking out for the first time since filing for divorce from Rachel Lindsay.

The 43-year-old chiropractor filed for divorce this week, it was revealed on Tuesday (January 2), citing the date of separation as just a couple days earlier, on Sunday (December 31).

Following the news of their separation after over four years of marriage, Bryan took to his Instagram account to share a statement about their split.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” he started out. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far.”

He then went on to seemingly share that their split was mutual.

“After more than four years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Bryan said. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

He adds, “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Rachel and Bryan met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017. The couple tied the knot in Mexico in August 2019.

A couple years ago, Bryan shared what the key to their marriage was.