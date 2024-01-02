Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Confirms If He'll Retire or Not Ahead of 2024 NFL Season

Sean McVay, one of the more popular head coaches in the NFL right now, just confirmed if he’ll return to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2024 season.

While recording for the “Coach McVay Show,” he was told he’s just shy of 7 regular season wins to break a Rams record for the most wins by a head coach in Rams history.

When asked if he’d be back to continue chasing that record, he responded, “That I can promise you.”

This time last year, Coach McVay was actually pondering stepping away from head coaching due to a lot happening in his personal and professional life at the time, ESPN noted. It seems now that he’s officially committed to returning for another season as the Rams just clinched a playoff spot in the 2024 playoff picture!

If you didn’t see, Sean and his wife Veronika recently welcomed their first child!