Sabrina Carpenter Sang Racy Lyrics About Dick Clark for New Year's Eve Special in Times Square!

Sabrina Carpenter had a lot of people in shock with the racy lyrics she used to end her performance during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show.

The 24-year-old singer and actress performed her songs “Feather” and “Nonsense” during the ABC special on Sunday night (December 31) on the main stage in Times Square in New York City.

Sabrina ends her song “Nonsense” with new lyrics every time she performs it and the New Year’s Eve outro definitely was a little racy for television.

“Clark is everybody’s favorite d-ck type / Make a toast to everyone you dislike / Balls are dropping everywhere at midnight,” she sang to end the performance.

