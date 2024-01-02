Selena Gomez Talks Future In Music, Reveals Surprising Comment About Upcoming Album

Selena Gomez is sharing an update on her upcoming album!

The 31-year-old Grammy award-nominated singer and actress made an appearance on the SmartLess podcast talked about her career in music and her career in acting.

In addition to singing and acting, Selena is, of course, also a producer, and she has her Rare Beauty line, which coincides with her Rare Impact Fund for mental health.

While on the podcast, Selena dished on how she got into singing and mentioned wanting to pick a lane and focus more on one thing or the other.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on,” she shared.

At this point in her life, Selena says she wants to focus more on her acting.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she told the hosts.

She also noted that she never intended to be a singer, but after singing the theme song to Wizards, Disney asked if she would record an album and she thought it would be fun.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” Selena said. “I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

If you missed it, find out what the theme of Selena‘s next, potentially final, album will be!

Selena has also been dating an award-winning music producer…