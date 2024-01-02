Steven Yeun Not Starring in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Movie, Despite Casting Rumors

It has been almost a year since the first reports about Steven Yeun joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a new report says it won’t actually happen.

It was previously reported that Steven would be joining the cast of the upcoming movie Thunderbolts. The film will follow the anti-heroes of the superhero franchise and Marvel has confirmed seven fan-favorite cast members will reprise their roles in the movie.

So, what happened to Steven and his role?

Keep reading to find out more…

It was rumored that Steven would be playing the Sentry.

According to Superhero Wikipedia, “Sentry is a superhero in the Marvel Universe and also carries within him the supervillain known as the Void.” The character reportedly has a ton of powers including: Superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes, senses, durability and invulnerability, energy projection and manipulation, matter manipulation, flight, telepathy, resurrection, healing factor, and mental projection.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Steven will “not be suiting up” for the movie, though a reason hasn’t been given. Delays due to the strikes in Hollywood seem like they might be a possible reason.

