17 Surprise Celebrity Cameos in the 'Harry Potter' Movie Franchise (Including an Oscar Winner & Three 'DWTS' Pros!)

The Harry Potter movies were not just full of magic and adventures – they were also full of celebrity cameos!

Over the years, stars including Julianne Hough and Rege-Jean Page have talked about their small, and uncredited, roles in the blockbuster movie franchise.

Julianne recently detailed an interaction with Emma Watson (aka Hermione) years after they shared the screen in the first movie.

We are now taking a look at the 17 celebs that make surprising cameos in the Harry Potter movies – and we bet there are ton on this list that you never knew about!

Click through the slideshow to find out the 17 celebrities that made surprising cameos in the Harry Potter movies…